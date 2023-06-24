Home Cities Vijayawada

Eluru police recovers over 180 lost mobile phones

She further informed that criminal action has been initiated against 12 persons by filing 10 cases under the charges of theft and other crimes.

Published: 24th June 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru district police recovered as many as 182 lost and missing mobile phones worth around Rs 205 crore through a dedicated portal and handed over the phones to respective owners on Friday.The district superintendent of police D Mary Prashanthi said that the special wing has been receiving complaints from the public residing in Eluru district and tracing the lost phones using advanced technology.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the SP said that a total of 1,828 complaints were received and 1,003 phones were recovered so far in eight phases. “The recovery rate of lost or stolen phones stands around 55 percent. Using advanced technology, we have fetched the location of phones using IMEI numbers of phones and handed over the phones to complainants,” said the SP.

She further informed that criminal action has been initiated against 12 persons by filing 10 cases under the charges of theft and other crimes. “The missing phones were traced from various locations of NTR district, Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and other parts of Telangana. Special teams formed to act on complaints pertaining to lost phones,” she added.

