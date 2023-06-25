Preventive Detection Act invoked against woman for peddling ganja

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata invoked Preventive Detection (PD) Act against a woman for allegedly smuggling ganja and creating law and order problem in Nunna police station limits on Saturday. This is the second incident where a PD act was invoked against a woman.

In a press release, Rana said that the woman Nelathuri Durga (34) alias Palakka alias Pulakka alias Pulammi, a resident of Nunna, is a notorious ganja offender and was arrested 12 times in the past. Earlier, the PD act was invoked against Jonnalagadda Saramma alias Sarada.

The CP Rana further informed that the police are focusing on to make the district free from drugs and other narcotic substances. “Special teams were formed to identify the locations where anti-social activities are being taking place and instructed to step up the vigil. In addition, every station house officer was entrusted with the job to identify problematic persons in their station jurisdiction and monitor their movements,” CP Rana warned. He requested public to report any incident of ganja smuggling to police by sending a WhatsApp message to 7328909090.

