Balloonsat launched by pupils, reaches 95,000-ft high in AP's Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To create awareness on space and space explorations among engineering students, NSLV-19 (Near Space Launch Vehicle), a high-altitude Balloonsat was launched successfully by mission director Akshay Sunkara and his team of 25 students from Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology of Telaprolu village in Krishna District on Sunday. The project was designed and launched in collaboration with Space Kidz India, Chennai.

On the occasion, chairman of Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) and chief guest of the programme P Gowtham Reddy lauded the efforts of the students and added that this first-of-its-kind space launch in Andhra Pradesh will cater to the betterment of students’ future and promote space technology in India.JNTU Kakinada director of evaluation B Bala Krishna and DRDO scientist (RDI) P Anil Kumar graced their presence as guests of honour.

Speaking on the technicalities of the space launch, mission director Akshay Sunkara said, “The balloon reached and bursted at an altitude of 95,000 feet, releasing the parachute, which travelled towards Guntur district carrying the payload. The team collected the payload at Nakkallu near VIT-AP. The ground station team continuously tracked the location of the payload and collected data such as temperature and humidity.”

Calling the mission NSLV-19 a success with flawless retrieval of payload in just three hours, Space Kidz India CEO Srimathy Kesan stated that the mission has opened the doors for innovative opportunities, promoting space startups in India.“So far Space Kidz India has launched 18 Ballon SATs, including one that was launched to commemorate 75 years of Independence, where the balloon has unfurled the Indian flag at an altitude of 30 km,” she informed.

Akshay Sunkara underwent training in space science and technology at AVS Academy in Chicago, USA under the guidance of director Kiran Palla. Later, he was guided by Srimathy Kesan, CEO of Space Kidz India, Chennai to launch this high-altitude balloon.Chairman of Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology Sunkara Ramabrahmam people for making the mission a success.

