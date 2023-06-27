Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada circle inspector caught while accepting bribe

ACB officials arrest Gudivada cop and home guard for demanding Rs 2L from complainant

Published: 27th June 2023 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada-range Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Gudivada rural circle inspector KNV Jaya Kumar red-handedly while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 75,000 from a person for doing official favour on Monday.

The complainant Kandula Ravi Kumar, managing director of Image Digitals, lodged a complaint with ACB through 14400 toll-free number alleging that the inspector KNV Jaya Kumar filed a fake case against him and the management for printing posters and flex banners against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent visit to Gudivada.

In the complaint, Ravi Kumar alleged that the tainted circle inspector demanded Rs 2 lakh for issuing 41 CrPC notice instead of arrest and not including the name of computer operator in the case. He also alleged that Jaya Kumar intentionally filed a case against him acting on the directions of ruling party leaders. Not willing to pay the bribe, Ravi Kumar lodged a complaint with ACB officials, who verified the facts and caught the inspector Jaya Kumar and home guard Mohammad Sanavulla while accepting the bribe amount. 

“The accused inspector KNV Jaya Kumar demanded Rs 2 lakh for doing official favour and agreed to take Rs 75,000 as first instalment. The money was seized from the home guard Mohammad Sanavulla. The duo will be produced in the ACB court in Vijayawada and departmental action was initiated against them,” said the ACB director general Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy.

The DG Rajendranath Reddy further said that the state government is implementing zero-tolerance towards corruption and ensured stringent action against tainted officers. “Public has to make use of ACB toll-free number 14400 and can reach ACB by dialling to 14400 and lodge their grievances if any government officer demands a bribe,” the DG assured.

