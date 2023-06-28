Home Cities Vijayawada

After China, India is poised to become third largest economy, says CII AP chief

Currently the 5th largest economy in the world, India is poised to become the third largest, reflecting the nation’s unwavering spirit, he added.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Underscoring the need to increase exports and reduce imports, CII Andhra Pradesh chairman M Lakshmi Prasad stressed the importance of focusing on manufacturing, leveraging nation’s skilled and cost-effective manpower. 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, he briefed on the theme of the year for CII Andhra Pradesh as ‘Towards a Competitive and Sustainable Andhra Pradesh @100: Growth, Competitiveness, Sustainability Globalisation, Building Trust’. 

Stating that India’s GDP is expected to grow at a rate of 6.5% to 6.7%, with CII envisioning a 7% growth rate, he observed that with abundant resources and a skilled workforce, India has emerged as a manufacturing hub after China.

Currently the 5th largest economy in the world, India is poised to become the third largest, reflecting the nation’s unwavering spirit, he added. CII AP former chairman D Ramakrishna, CII AP Vice Chairman V Murali Krishna and others also spoke.

