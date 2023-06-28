Bangladesh envoy holds trade talks with AP Chambers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai, Shelley Salehin interacted with the office-bearers and members of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) at the AP Chambers office in the city on Tuesday. They discussed various trade opportunities that exist for entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking of the key commodities that are imported from India and other countries, Salehin highlighted the tremendous scope that Andhra Pradesh has to export these goods. Members of AP Chambers tried to understand the various export opportunities that exist in Bangladesh.

AP Chambers’ president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao briefed the Deputy High Commissioner about the strengths of the State and the various products that are produced and exported from Andhra Pradesh.

AP MSME Association honorary president Bayana Venkat Rao and secretary MS Ramachandra Rao, AP Lorry Owners’ Association general secretary YV Eswara Rao, AP Food Processing Industries’ Federation general secretary Ch Bala Sekhara Reddy and other members were present.

