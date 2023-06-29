Disha app: Andhra police rescue two women from clutches of abuse

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting swiftly on the complaints received from two women through Disha SOS mobile app, Vijayawada city police registered two cases of harassment-one against a mobile loan app recovery agent and another one for sending abusive and offensive messages-on Wednesday.

In the first case, Nagamani residing under Kothapet police station limits allegedly received phone calls from unknown persons demanding her to pay the pending loan amount, which she accidentally took from a mobile loan app. The loan recovery agents reportedly used abusive language and threatened her with dire consequences for failing to repay the instalment.

“Team from Kothapet police rushed to the location of the victim woman immediately and came to know that her son accidentally clicked on a loan app link, which led to a credit of `2,000 in her bank account as a loan. The loan recovery agents misbehaved with the woman by sending abusive posts and videos threatening her to post morphed videos online. A case has been registered against the loan recovery agent and an investigation is on,” said the Kothapet police inspector A Subramanyam.

In the second incident, a woman from Krishna Lanka allegedly received abusive and offensive calls from an unknown person and lodged a complaint through Disha SOS mobile application. In less than six minutes, police reached the victim and registered a case against the unidentified accused. It was found that the accused operating from Hyderabad, has been making lewd comments against the woman and police are investigating, said Krishna Lanka police inspector MV Durga Rao.

