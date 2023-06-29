Issue orders on AB Venkateswara Rao’s leave application: Andhra HC to CS, DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to issue orders on the application of senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao to go abroad on earned leave, before 5 pm on June 30.

Hearing a petition filed by the senior IPS officer seeking court intervention on the inaction of the higher officials on his application to go abroad using his 41 earned leaves, Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad stated that suspension of the petitioner is not a hindrance for him to go abroad on leave and there is no legal restriction for the same. “Foreign visit is part of fundamental rights of a person,” the judge observed.

The petitioner’s counsel B Adinarayana Rao said as per the directions of the Centre, if there was no response from the officials within 21 days of the leave application, it is assumed that the leave is granted. Maheswara Reddy, representing the Home Department, said permission for leave depends on the discretion of officials and reminded that the petitioner is facing a criminal case.

