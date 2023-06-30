Abducted four-year-old in Vijayawada rescued within four hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police traced and restored a four-year-old boy who went missing in Bhavanipuram on Wednesday. West zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao said Bhavanipuram police traced the boy within four hours of receiving the complaint from the boy’s mother.

Addressing a press conference, ACP Hanumantha Rao said the prime accused Lingam Devender (32) has past financial differences with the boy’s father Gopi Krishna. In order to get his money back, Devender along with three others Vanambattina Bujji Babu (42), Oosa Subhashini (36) and Tulimelila Mangarani (34) conducted a recce and abducted the boy while he was playing in front of his house on Wednesday evening.

“The accused Devender used to work as a home guard in Telangana and demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom from the father to release the boy. With the help of mobile phone location, we have traced the accused and rescued the boy safely,” said ACP Hanumantha Rao.

After searching for hours in the locality and houses of neighbours, the boy’s mother approached Bhavanipuram police who formed a team and traced the accused in less than four hours and rescued the boy from Gudur near Machilipatnam. A case has been registered under sections 364(A) r/w 34 of IPC against the accused and produced in court.



VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police traced and restored a four-year-old boy who went missing in Bhavanipuram on Wednesday. West zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao said Bhavanipuram police traced the boy within four hours of receiving the complaint from the boy’s mother. Addressing a press conference, ACP Hanumantha Rao said the prime accused Lingam Devender (32) has past financial differences with the boy’s father Gopi Krishna. In order to get his money back, Devender along with three others Vanambattina Bujji Babu (42), Oosa Subhashini (36) and Tulimelila Mangarani (34) conducted a recce and abducted the boy while he was playing in front of his house on Wednesday evening. “The accused Devender used to work as a home guard in Telangana and demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom from the father to release the boy. With the help of mobile phone location, we have traced the accused and rescued the boy safely,” said ACP Hanumantha Rao.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After searching for hours in the locality and houses of neighbours, the boy’s mother approached Bhavanipuram police who formed a team and traced the accused in less than four hours and rescued the boy from Gudur near Machilipatnam. A case has been registered under sections 364(A) r/w 34 of IPC against the accused and produced in court.