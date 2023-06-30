Home Cities Vijayawada

Abducted four-year-old in Vijayawada rescued within four hours

Addressing a press conference, ACP Hanumantha Rao said the prime accused Lingam Devender (32) has past financial differences with the boy’s father Gopi Krishna.

Published: 30th June 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police traced and restored a four-year-old boy who went missing in Bhavanipuram on Wednesday. West zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao said Bhavanipuram police traced the boy within four hours of receiving the complaint from the boy’s mother. 

Addressing a press conference, ACP Hanumantha Rao said the prime accused Lingam Devender (32) has past financial differences with the boy’s father Gopi Krishna. In order to get his money back, Devender along with three others Vanambattina Bujji Babu (42), Oosa Subhashini (36) and Tulimelila Mangarani (34) conducted a recce and abducted the boy while he was playing in front of his house on Wednesday evening. 

“The accused Devender used to work as a home guard in Telangana and demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom from the father to release the boy. With the help of mobile phone location, we have traced the accused and rescued the boy safely,” said ACP Hanumantha Rao.

After searching for hours in the locality and houses of neighbours, the boy’s mother approached Bhavanipuram police who formed a team and traced the accused in less than four hours and rescued the boy from Gudur near Machilipatnam. A case has been registered under sections 364(A) r/w 34 of IPC against the accused and produced in court. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Four year old abduction Boy rescued in four hours
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp