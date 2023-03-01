Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh CM lauds seeds corporation for getting national award

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the AP State Seeds Development Corporation (APSSDC) for winning the prestigious Governance Now Award for the second time. 

The Chief Minister asked the officials to keep up the good work. The APSSDC won the award under the State Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) category this year for supplying quality seeds to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) for the last three-and-a-half years. 

APSSDC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G Sekhar Babu and Chairperson P Sushmita received the award from former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in New Delhi recently. 

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and Sekhar Babu met the Chief Minister at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday and showed him the award.

Governance Now, an international agency, has been presenting these awards for the last nine years to government organisations and PSUs for rendering good work in various fields.

