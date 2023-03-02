Animal lovers seek birth control monitoring panels

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With increase in dog attack menace, animal lovers are demanding the State government constitute animal birth control monitoring and implementation committees, which are completely inactive from the State to local body level following the Prevention of cruelty against animals Act-1960.

On the other hand, the locals who don’t have an idea about Supreme court guidelines are demanding the relocation and elimination of ferocious stray dogs from their areas, however, authorities and animal lovers are objecting to their requisition. According to the guidelines, all local bodies should follow Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001. As per the rules, local authorities should create awareness among the public to prevent dog bite. The rules prescribe the methodology for stray dog population management, eradication of rabies, and reduction in man-dog conflict based on scientific studies and recommendations of the World Health Organisation.

The SC had recommended an animal birth control monitoring and implementation committee in each State and UT. According to the order, the secretary in-charge of the Urban Local Bodies could be the panel and the director of the Department of Animal Husbandry (or equivalent) could be the member secretary as well as the nodal officer for implementing the programme. “The committee should meet at least once a quarter to execute its functions such as setting up ABC Monitoring Committees at the local authority levels, developing a comprehensive district-wise plan and enlisting ABC implementing agencies,” the order read.

A committee was constituted in the State in 2011, which remains non-functional. Speaking to TNIE, Tejovanth Anupoju, Member, AP State Animal Welfare Board said, “Monitoring and implementation committees have to be reconstituted immediately in State, district and local body levels. These committees should meet as per the mandated time and work efficiently throughout the year. They should conduct training programmes for veterinarians and dog catchers as per AWBIs standard operating procedures on stray dog population management. Both authorities and public representatives should be aware of relevant policies and laws.” Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration Y Srilakshmi said, “We will respond on the constitution of ABC monitoring and implementation committees after discussing with the officials.”

