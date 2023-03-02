Home Cities Vijayawada

Sony India upgrades service centre in Vijayawada to Alpha Camera Body repair centre

Sony India will soon roll out a free checkup camp at these service centers.

Published: 02nd March 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sony India upgraded its service center in Vijayawada to Alpha Camera Body repair centre to provide best-in-class customer service for camera body and lenses.With upgrade of this Alpha Service Center in Vijayawada, Sony has now expanded its footprint across 20 cities in India.

National Head of Customer Service at Sony, India, Vishal Mathur said, “We have always strived to deliver the best services to our customers and this has led us to widen our service network across India. This expansion for Alpha Camera body and lens repair facilities is a testament to the brand and continued dedication to customer satisfaction”.Sony India will soon roll out a free checkup camp at these service centers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp