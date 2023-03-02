Sony India upgrades service centre in Vijayawada to Alpha Camera Body repair centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sony India upgraded its service center in Vijayawada to Alpha Camera Body repair centre to provide best-in-class customer service for camera body and lenses.With upgrade of this Alpha Service Center in Vijayawada, Sony has now expanded its footprint across 20 cities in India.

National Head of Customer Service at Sony, India, Vishal Mathur said, “We have always strived to deliver the best services to our customers and this has led us to widen our service network across India. This expansion for Alpha Camera body and lens repair facilities is a testament to the brand and continued dedication to customer satisfaction”.Sony India will soon roll out a free checkup camp at these service centers.

