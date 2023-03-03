Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Man accidentally falls into boiler, dies, kin cry foul 

Victim’s family alleges gross negligence by factory management, demands action

Published: 03rd March 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into a boiler in the Nucon bricks factory here in Kanchikacherla mandal on Thursday.The incident reportedly took place when the deceased Polanki Harikrishna accidentally turned on the boiler, which was filled with dried cement and ash mix, while he was cleaning even as he was standing inside it.  

Upon noticing the incident, workers rushed to the spot to rescue him, but in vain.The dead body was retrieved from the boiler. Police officials are investigating the case. “A case of accidental death under section 174 of CrPC registered and investigation is on,” said the Kanchikacherla police. 

Meanwhile, family members of deceased Harikrishna and other workers staged a protest in front of the unit demanding the management to take responsibility for his death and demanded justice for the victim’s family. Harikrishna, who works as a sales agent for the factory in Kanchikacherla and Nandigama, remains unknown as to why he was engaged in the cleaning work of the boiler.

“Family members alleged that gross negligence by the factory management was the reason behind the death. The deceased is survived with one wife and three girl children. Investigation is on to ascertain the negligence of management. Action would be initiated against them,” police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp