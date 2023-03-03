Andhra Pradesh: Man accidentally falls into boiler, dies, kin cry foul 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into a boiler in the Nucon bricks factory here in Kanchikacherla mandal on Thursday.The incident reportedly took place when the deceased Polanki Harikrishna accidentally turned on the boiler, which was filled with dried cement and ash mix, while he was cleaning even as he was standing inside it.

Upon noticing the incident, workers rushed to the spot to rescue him, but in vain.The dead body was retrieved from the boiler. Police officials are investigating the case. “A case of accidental death under section 174 of CrPC registered and investigation is on,” said the Kanchikacherla police.

Meanwhile, family members of deceased Harikrishna and other workers staged a protest in front of the unit demanding the management to take responsibility for his death and demanded justice for the victim’s family. Harikrishna, who works as a sales agent for the factory in Kanchikacherla and Nandigama, remains unknown as to why he was engaged in the cleaning work of the boiler.

“Family members alleged that gross negligence by the factory management was the reason behind the death. The deceased is survived with one wife and three girl children. Investigation is on to ascertain the negligence of management. Action would be initiated against them,” police added.

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old man died after he accidentally fell into a boiler in the Nucon bricks factory here in Kanchikacherla mandal on Thursday.The incident reportedly took place when the deceased Polanki Harikrishna accidentally turned on the boiler, which was filled with dried cement and ash mix, while he was cleaning even as he was standing inside it. Upon noticing the incident, workers rushed to the spot to rescue him, but in vain.The dead body was retrieved from the boiler. Police officials are investigating the case. “A case of accidental death under section 174 of CrPC registered and investigation is on,” said the Kanchikacherla police. Meanwhile, family members of deceased Harikrishna and other workers staged a protest in front of the unit demanding the management to take responsibility for his death and demanded justice for the victim’s family. Harikrishna, who works as a sales agent for the factory in Kanchikacherla and Nandigama, remains unknown as to why he was engaged in the cleaning work of the boiler.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Family members alleged that gross negligence by the factory management was the reason behind the death. The deceased is survived with one wife and three girl children. Investigation is on to ascertain the negligence of management. Action would be initiated against them,” police added.