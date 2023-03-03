Vijayawada: Nearly 200 stray dogs vaccinated in a move to curb canine attack menace

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) for stray dogs was started by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at the 1st division of Central Constituency and 18th Division of East Constituency on Thursday. Nearly 200 stray dogs were vaccinated on the first day.

The programme was inaugurated in the east constituency by Devineni Avinash, YSRC in-charge of the East Constituency. VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar instructed the officials of the department to vaccinate all the stray dogs living within the limits of the Corporation within six-month period. According to the VMC officials, the vaccination programme today will be in 46th, 58th and the 2nd division of the West constituency.

In a release, the commissioner urged dog lovers, NGOs, Residential welfare associations and the public to participate in order to make mass vaccination of stray dogs programme successful.He instructed hotels, bar and restaurants to dispose the leftover food in dust bins provided by the VMC staff or to hand over to the sanitary workers.

