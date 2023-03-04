Home Cities Vijayawada

630 police stations in Andhra Pradesh to be equipped with CCTVs soon

This came into move after the directions given by the Supreme Court in 2020 to Centre, State and Union Territories to install CCTV cameras in all police stations.

Published: 04th March 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The proceedings and daily activities of police stations can be soon monitored by the higher officials and courts in real-time with just a click in a specially designed mobile application. The new advanced facility will come into operation in a month or two after the completion of installation of CCTV cameras in around 630 police stations under the second phase if everything goes according to the plan, said a senior official of the police technical services wing. 

The senior official further said that CCTV cameras are already installed in 534 police stations under the first phase will be readjusted depending on the necessity and will replace the defunct cameras. 

The State government formed a technical advisory committee and planned to complete the entire process in three phases depending on the resources. This came into move after the directions given by the Supreme Court in 2020 to Centre, State and Union Territories to install CCTV cameras in all police stations and office of investigate agencies such as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) having the power of arrest. 

“As per Supreme Court orders, we have installed CCTV cameras in 534 police stations including Mahila police stations, CID PSs and SEB stations. Due to some technical issues, the second phase got delayed with now resuming and finalised the tenders of Andhra Pradesh-based two firms participated in the tender process. The firms concerned will take up installation works immediately and finish it in a month or two,” said the official. 

“The surveillance systems must be equipped with night vision and should be able to transmit both video and audio footage. No part of the police station will be left uncovered. CCTV cameras will be installed in such a way to cover 14 areas of location in the vicinity of the police station. A total of `27 crore will be spent for second phase works,” he added. 

The official said that the respective jurisdiction courts and senior officials will have access to view the footage of CCTV cameras, both recorded and live proceedings. 

