Man blackmails, sexually assaults woman, arrested 

He befriended her and captured a video while she was bathing and used it to blackmail and extorted `6 lakh.

Published: 05th March 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting, extorting money and threatening a woman of posting her objectionable photos online on Friday. 

The accused was identified as private employee Putta Subhash, a resident of Visalandhra Colony under Nunna police station limits. The accused befriended the victim woman, who runs a grocery store along with her husband in Santhi Nagar and managed to get her contact number. 

He befriended her and captured a video while she was bathing and used it to blackmail and extorted `6 lakhs. “The incident happened last January and the victim alleged that Subash assaulted her sexually and extorted money by threatening her of sharing videos with her husband and others. The woman shared her plight with family members and later lodged a complaint with the police,” said the police.

