Bapatla cops rescue man from committing suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bapatla police on Sunday rescued a youngster who was attempting suicide by cutting his wrist near Suryalanka beach. The youngster was identified as Goriparthi Srinivas (30) and took extreme step due to family disputes.

Srinivas hails from Palapatla village of Nizampatnam mandal and came to Suryalanka beach on Saturday evening to end his life. He decided to commit suicide by slitting his wrist and informed the same to his cousin, who immediately called Bapatla rural police and alerted them. Upon receiving information, Bapatla rural police directed Suryalanka beach outpost police to find Srinu.

Head constable M Pothuraju, swimmers Suresh and Anjaneyulu rushed to the spot and found Srinu lying on the ground and bleeding profusely. He was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital and given treatment. He was counselled later and handed over to his family members.

“Unable to handle situations, many people are committing suicides. It is easy to prevent suicides, if you they think for a moment positively and by sharing problems with family members, close relatives and friends,” the Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal advised.

If you are having any suicidal thoughts or worried about a friend or needed an emotional support, one can call to AASRA’s +91-9820466726.

VIJAYAWADA: Bapatla police on Sunday rescued a youngster who was attempting suicide by cutting his wrist near Suryalanka beach. The youngster was identified as Goriparthi Srinivas (30) and took extreme step due to family disputes. Srinivas hails from Palapatla village of Nizampatnam mandal and came to Suryalanka beach on Saturday evening to end his life. He decided to commit suicide by slitting his wrist and informed the same to his cousin, who immediately called Bapatla rural police and alerted them. Upon receiving information, Bapatla rural police directed Suryalanka beach outpost police to find Srinu. Head constable M Pothuraju, swimmers Suresh and Anjaneyulu rushed to the spot and found Srinu lying on the ground and bleeding profusely. He was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital and given treatment. He was counselled later and handed over to his family members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Unable to handle situations, many people are committing suicides. It is easy to prevent suicides, if you they think for a moment positively and by sharing problems with family members, close relatives and friends,” the Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal advised. If you are having any suicidal thoughts or worried about a friend or needed an emotional support, one can call to AASRA’s +91-9820466726.