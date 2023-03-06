Electrical godown gutted at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tensions prevailed in Bhavanipuram after an electrical godown caught on fire creating panic among residents on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened in a storage unit of Ashoka Traders located in Dolphin Bar road and electrical mixies were gutted in the fire mishap.The fire department officials said that no casualties were reported in the incident.

They further said that they received a call about the fire around 2 pm, where two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after four hours. The fire was extinguished by 6 pm, they said. Locals observed the smoke billowing from the premises of godown following which the police were alerted.

The local police along with the firefighters took up fire extinguishing operations at the godown which is believed to be used for storing electrical items such as mixer grinders and others.“Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Short circuit in the electrical panel was suspected to be the reason behind the fire,” said the Bhavanipuram police. The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained. A case was registered calling the owner of the unit for investigation,” police added.

