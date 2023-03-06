‘Women’s health gives boost to society’: NTR District collector S Dilli Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District collector S Dilli Rao flagged off the cycle rally organised under the auspices of the district medical and health office with the slogan of Healthy women Healthy India, to mark International Women's Day here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, collector Dilli Rao said a women's mental, physical strength are the backbone of the country's economic and health development. "The women's good health gives a boost to the society. I request all women to make time for their health and indulge in any kind of physical activity as it helps in keeping ailments like BP and diabetes at bay in early age, which have become very common these days." The collector appreciated the medical officers and staff who organised the cycle rally. Deputy Mayors Avutu Sailaha Reddy, Bellam Durga, district president of Indian Redcross society Dr G Samaram, ICDS Project Director G Uma Devi, District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Suhasini and others participated in the Cycle rally.