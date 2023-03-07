‘Lepakshi Handicrafts represent Indian culture’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairperson of Lepakshi B Vijayalakshmi said that Lepakshi Handicrafts represents Indian tradition and such artisans should be encouraged. She visited Lepakshi Thematic Handi Crafts Exhibition at Bapu Museum here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, B Vijayalakshmi said that the expo has been attracting denizens as the handicrafts are sold to the customers from the manufacturers without middlemen. She further said that the government has been organising exhibitions across the State to encourage the artisans.

Executive Director of Lepakshi M Viswa said that the artisans need encouragement of customers, despite training on new designs and providing pensions as well as loans by the government. As the recent Lepakshi Craft Exhibition got a huge response from the denizens they planned for the 10-day Lepakshi expo.

The showcased items include chicken embroidery, glass ornaments, printing cloths, madhubani paintings, artistic frames, lac bangles, bathic paintings, kalankari printing and paint is lase stretchings, eatikoppaka and Kondapalli wooden handicraft articles with many other items.

