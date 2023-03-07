Home Cities Vijayawada

Placement drive for polytechnic pupils in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leading American solar panels manufacturing company, First Solar Ventures Pvt Ltd is conducting placement drive for Polytechnic female students. Relating to this, Commissioner of Technical Education C Naga Rani held a meeting with the faculty and students of Government Polytechnic colleges in the State form Mangalagiri’s Commissioner office on Monday. 

The Commissioner advised the final year girl students of Mechanical, Electronics, Electrical and Instrumentation branches to get the maximum benefit out of the campus drive by preparing well to go through the selection process.  

HR for Head of First Solar Diana Siqueira presented the company profile, career path, selection process with terms and conditions. A total of 362 staff members and 1,050 girl students from 76 Government Polytechnics attended the meeting. 

