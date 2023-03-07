Poll notification issued for seven MLC seats in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Notification has been issued for the election of seven MLCs to fall vacant by the end of March from the MLAs quota. Election Returning Officer and Joint Secretary of the AP Legislature PV Subba Reddy released the notification on Monday. While the tenure of Challa Bhageedhar Reddy culminated on November 2, 2022, tenure of other MLCs including TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Bachula Arjunudu, Pothula Sunitha, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, P V Venkata Suryanarayana and Gangula Prabhakar Reddy will be ending on March 29.

The Central Election Commission had already issued the schedule for filling up the above vacancies on February 27 and the Election Returning Officer issued the notification in Form-1.

Subba Reddy informed that candidates or their proposers can handover the nomination papers to the Returning Officer or the Deputy Secretary of the AP Legislative Council in the Assembly building from March 6 to 13. Except on holidays, nominations will be received on all other working days in the said period from 11 am to 3 pm. Candidates can get the nomination papers in the AP Legislature. While the scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 14, nominations can be withdrawn till 3 pm of March 16 by giving the notice to withdraw their candidature.

In case of more candidates remaining in the fray, elections for the MLCs will be conducted in the Assembly building on March 23 from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will be held on the same day from 5 pm, he added. The MLAs election set to be unanimous in favour of the YSRC as it had an absolute majority in the Assembly. Out of the total 175 MLAs, the YSRC had a strength of 151 MLAs.

VIJAYAWADA: Notification has been issued for the election of seven MLCs to fall vacant by the end of March from the MLAs quota. Election Returning Officer and Joint Secretary of the AP Legislature PV Subba Reddy released the notification on Monday. While the tenure of Challa Bhageedhar Reddy culminated on November 2, 2022, tenure of other MLCs including TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Bachula Arjunudu, Pothula Sunitha, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, P V Venkata Suryanarayana and Gangula Prabhakar Reddy will be ending on March 29. The Central Election Commission had already issued the schedule for filling up the above vacancies on February 27 and the Election Returning Officer issued the notification in Form-1. Subba Reddy informed that candidates or their proposers can handover the nomination papers to the Returning Officer or the Deputy Secretary of the AP Legislative Council in the Assembly building from March 6 to 13. Except on holidays, nominations will be received on all other working days in the said period from 11 am to 3 pm. Candidates can get the nomination papers in the AP Legislature. While the scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 14, nominations can be withdrawn till 3 pm of March 16 by giving the notice to withdraw their candidature.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In case of more candidates remaining in the fray, elections for the MLCs will be conducted in the Assembly building on March 23 from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will be held on the same day from 5 pm, he added. The MLAs election set to be unanimous in favour of the YSRC as it had an absolute majority in the Assembly. Out of the total 175 MLAs, the YSRC had a strength of 151 MLAs.