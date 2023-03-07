SRM University-AP to organise free medical health camp

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP is organising AADHYA’23, a week-long celebration of International Women’s Day to laud the power of women in society.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crimes) P V Ratnam and Head, RAMS, RESD SQRMG of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam Dr Menaka attended as the chief guests of inaugural ceremony. The event is being carried out in collaboration with AIIMS Mangalagiri and IGCAR Kalpakkam from March 7 to 13.

The celebration includes a Free Health Camp organised by Health Centre and NSS Cell of SRM University-AP. The camp is conducted for all women faculty, staff and workers of the university and women in the surrounding villages such as Neerukonda, Kuragallu and Nidamarru.

The camp is scheduled from March 8 to 11 at Kuragallu High School in Neerukonda Temple Grounds near SRM AP Health Centre and Nidamaru Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) respectively.

