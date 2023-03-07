Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM University-AP to organise free medical health camp

The celebration includes a Free Health Camp organised by Health Centre and NSS Cell of SRM University-AP.

Published: 07th March 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP is organising AADHYA’23, a week-long celebration of International Women’s Day to laud the power of women in society. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (crimes) P V Ratnam and Head, RAMS, RESD SQRMG of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam Dr Menaka attended as the chief guests of inaugural ceremony. The event is being carried out in collaboration with AIIMS Mangalagiri and IGCAR Kalpakkam from March 7 to 13.

The celebration includes a Free Health Camp organised by Health Centre and NSS Cell of SRM University-AP. The camp is conducted for all women faculty, staff and workers of the university and women in the surrounding villages such as Neerukonda, Kuragallu and Nidamarru.

The camp is scheduled from March 8 to 11 at Kuragallu High School in Neerukonda Temple Grounds near SRM AP Health Centre and Nidamaru Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Free Health Camp AADHYA 2023 SRM UNIVERSITY
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp