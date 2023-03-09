Vignan University celebrates International Women’s Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International Women’s Day was celebrated in a grand manner on Wednesday at Vignan University with the theme ‘Digital, Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’.Special Enforcement Bureau Superintendent S Annapurna said that myriad styles of leadership can be seen only among women. She emphasised the need for struggle for success by women in every aspect of life.

Acharya Nagarjuna University Registrar Prof B Karuna said that women should never wait for opportunities, but has to focus on improving their skills, which will create opportunities.

“Women are epitome of power,” she said. ‘Manognya’, magazine by management studies department on women empowerment was released. V-C Prof P Nagabhushanam and others were present.

VIJAYAWADA: International Women’s Day was celebrated in a grand manner on Wednesday at Vignan University with the theme ‘Digital, Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’.Special Enforcement Bureau Superintendent S Annapurna said that myriad styles of leadership can be seen only among women. She emphasised the need for struggle for success by women in every aspect of life. Acharya Nagarjuna University Registrar Prof B Karuna said that women should never wait for opportunities, but has to focus on improving their skills, which will create opportunities. “Women are epitome of power,” she said. ‘Manognya’, magazine by management studies department on women empowerment was released. V-C Prof P Nagabhushanam and others were present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });