VIMUKTHI leaders call for budgetary allocation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The leaders of VIMUKTHI, a State-level forum of survivors of human trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation (Sex workers) met Vice-Chairman of AP State Planning Commission & MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan here on Wednesday. They have submitted a representation to allocate necessary budgets for rehabilitation and alternative livelihoods of rescued survivors of trafficking as well as the victims of commercial sexual exploitation.

On the occasion, they urged him for the financial inclusion of all sex workers in the State, livelihoods for sex workers to build financial security, protection from money lenders, a scheme for sex workers to increase access to health services, protection of children of sex workers from stigma amd to strengthen accountability of AHTUs in the investigation of crime.

They also requested him to look into the issues and challenges faced by survivors and victims.They recommend the government to take appropriate measures for our holistic development including our socio-economic empowerment and mainstreaming in society on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

