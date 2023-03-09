Home Cities Vijayawada

VIMUKTHI leaders call for budgetary allocation

They also requested him to look into the issues and challenges faced by survivors and victims.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The leaders of VIMUKTHI, a State-level forum of survivors of human trafficking and victims of commercial sexual exploitation (Sex workers)  met Vice-Chairman of AP State Planning Commission & MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan here on Wednesday. They have submitted a representation to allocate necessary budgets for rehabilitation and alternative livelihoods of rescued survivors of trafficking as well as the victims of commercial sexual exploitation.  

On the occasion, they urged him for the financial inclusion of all sex workers in the State, livelihoods for sex workers to build financial security, protection from money lenders, a scheme for sex workers to increase access to health services, protection of children of sex workers from stigma amd to strengthen accountability of AHTUs in the investigation of crime.  

They also requested him to look into the issues and challenges faced by survivors and victims.They recommend the government to take appropriate measures for our holistic development including our socio-economic empowerment and mainstreaming in society on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIMUKTHI Sex workers
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp