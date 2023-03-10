Home Cities Vijayawada

35 unauthorised hawkers detained, fined Rs 1.75 lakhs in Vijayawada

The Commercial department officials inspected pantry cars of Express trains originating from and passing through Vijayawada Division.

Published: 10th March 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Officials launched intense catering drives across Vijayawada Rly station | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip, the authorities detained as many as 35 unauthorised hawkers and levied Rs 1.75 lakh penalty on Thursday after conducting an intense quality check on the catering services on the premises of Vijayawada Railway station for the past 10 days.

The objective of this catering drive was to ensure passengers got access to hygienic, good quality and affordable food. The authorities ensured   overcharging and sale of unauthorised food products and non-approved PAD (Proprietary Articles Items Display) were curtailed at the railway station.

The catering stalls, including major & minor food units, were intensely checked by the officials. As a part of the drive, the quality of meals, snacks supplied at all the stalls were assessed and found to be satisfactory in the last 10 days.

Quality tests were conducted regularly at Jan Ahaar, major and minor food units by collecting samples as per FSS (Food Safety & Standards) Act, 2006. The food samples are being analysed at State Food laboratory. Not only catering stalls, railway approved base kitchens supplying food were checked for hygiene of cooking area, quality of ingredients, rice, oil used for preparation of food by the staff members.

During the drive 35 unauthorized hawkers selling tea were apprehended by the officials and a penalty of Rs 1.75 lakh was levied. As part of the drive, officials also inspected the packaging materials used, hygiene conditions, expiry date of articles, availability of vending permits, medical certificates of vendors at stalls. Vendors, who were found overcharging, were also penalised during the drive.  

Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada Division said they were making all efforts to provide quality and tasty food to passengers without any compromise.

The Commercial department officials inspected pantry cars of Express trains originating from and passing through Vijayawada Division. The working condition of smoke detectors, fire suppressing system, the validity of fireballs and fire extinguishers available in the pantry cars were assessed. 

The cooking standards, maintenance at vestibule area and passage of pantry cars were also inspected during the drive. G Somasekhar Naidu, Divisional Commercial Manager, P.B.N Prasad, Station Director, Vijayawada Station, P. Chandrasekhar, Food Safety Officer, Vijayawada, took part in drive at Vijayawada Station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada unauthorised hawkers
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp