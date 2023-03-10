35 unauthorised hawkers detained, fined Rs 1.75 lakhs in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip, the authorities detained as many as 35 unauthorised hawkers and levied Rs 1.75 lakh penalty on Thursday after conducting an intense quality check on the catering services on the premises of Vijayawada Railway station for the past 10 days.

The objective of this catering drive was to ensure passengers got access to hygienic, good quality and affordable food. The authorities ensured overcharging and sale of unauthorised food products and non-approved PAD (Proprietary Articles Items Display) were curtailed at the railway station.

The catering stalls, including major & minor food units, were intensely checked by the officials. As a part of the drive, the quality of meals, snacks supplied at all the stalls were assessed and found to be satisfactory in the last 10 days.

Quality tests were conducted regularly at Jan Ahaar, major and minor food units by collecting samples as per FSS (Food Safety & Standards) Act, 2006. The food samples are being analysed at State Food laboratory. Not only catering stalls, railway approved base kitchens supplying food were checked for hygiene of cooking area, quality of ingredients, rice, oil used for preparation of food by the staff members.

During the drive 35 unauthorized hawkers selling tea were apprehended by the officials and a penalty of Rs 1.75 lakh was levied. As part of the drive, officials also inspected the packaging materials used, hygiene conditions, expiry date of articles, availability of vending permits, medical certificates of vendors at stalls. Vendors, who were found overcharging, were also penalised during the drive.

Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada Division said they were making all efforts to provide quality and tasty food to passengers without any compromise.

The Commercial department officials inspected pantry cars of Express trains originating from and passing through Vijayawada Division. The working condition of smoke detectors, fire suppressing system, the validity of fireballs and fire extinguishers available in the pantry cars were assessed.

The cooking standards, maintenance at vestibule area and passage of pantry cars were also inspected during the drive. G Somasekhar Naidu, Divisional Commercial Manager, P.B.N Prasad, Station Director, Vijayawada Station, P. Chandrasekhar, Food Safety Officer, Vijayawada, took part in drive at Vijayawada Station.

