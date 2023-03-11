AP government encourages women industrialists: Vasireddy Padma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: New ideas to strengthen and encourage women industrialists to inspire next generations, new thoughts and ideas should be welcomed, said Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

Participating in a seminar on women industrialists, jointly organised by National Women’s Commission and State Women’s Commission in Vijayawada on Friday, she said that Andhra Pradesh government in every manner will encourage women industrialists as it gives top priority for women welfare and their empowerment.

Stating that such seminars are being organised to get to know what sort of help and information of the budding women entrepreneurs need from the government and other organisations. “Women have proved their mettle, be it pickle business, jute bags production, vegetable cultivation. There might be shortcomings in marketing, but never in the quality of the products,” she said.

On the occasion, she elaborated on the helping hand being extended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for women empowerment in the State. She cited examples of YSR Aasara, Zero Interest Loans scheme, Amma Vodi, Cheyutha. “Women entrepreneurs in the State should develop to an extent that they can host summits like the Global Investors Summit,” she said.APWC Secretary Sailaja, members, officials of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, MEPMA, SERP and others present.

VIJAYAWADA: New ideas to strengthen and encourage women industrialists to inspire next generations, new thoughts and ideas should be welcomed, said Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma. Participating in a seminar on women industrialists, jointly organised by National Women’s Commission and State Women’s Commission in Vijayawada on Friday, she said that Andhra Pradesh government in every manner will encourage women industrialists as it gives top priority for women welfare and their empowerment. Stating that such seminars are being organised to get to know what sort of help and information of the budding women entrepreneurs need from the government and other organisations. “Women have proved their mettle, be it pickle business, jute bags production, vegetable cultivation. There might be shortcomings in marketing, but never in the quality of the products,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the occasion, she elaborated on the helping hand being extended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for women empowerment in the State. She cited examples of YSR Aasara, Zero Interest Loans scheme, Amma Vodi, Cheyutha. “Women entrepreneurs in the State should develop to an extent that they can host summits like the Global Investors Summit,” she said.APWC Secretary Sailaja, members, officials of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, MEPMA, SERP and others present.