Jana Sena Foundation Day celebration on March 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the 10th Formation Day of Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Machilipatnam of Krishna district on March 14. JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar inspected the arrangements on Friday.

The main stage, D Zone, galleries for women, media and others were inspected. He instructed the party cadres to ensure there are no lapses in the arrangements and further asked them to see that everyone attending the programme are well taken care of.

Meanwhile, schedule of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has been finalised. After arriving at Mangalagiri on March 11, he will participate in BC welfare round table meeting. On March 12, he will hold review meeting with party leaders. In the evening, he will meet Harirama Jogaiah of Kapu Samkshema Sena. On March 13, he will inspect the venue of the party’s Formation Day celebrations.

