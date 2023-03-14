Vijayawada: Officials asked to resolve civic issues in city

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister, MLA of Vijayawada West Constituency Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar held a review with the officials on several issues in the limits of the constituency. On the occasion, Vellampalli Srinivas Rao instructed the officials to begin the works, which tenders were approved and to finish the works as early as possible.

The officers were told to solve the problems in the divisions related to drains, drinking water and street lights immediately. Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao explained to Mayor and Commissioner that they noticed several issues regarding drains, drinking water, street lights and many other problems regarding the people living at hill top areas in the divisions. Chief Engineer M Prabhakar Rao, City planner GVGSV Prasad, Executive Engineers Narayana Murthy, Health Officer Dr Surech Babu and others were present.

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister, MLA of Vijayawada West Constituency Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar held a review with the officials on several issues in the limits of the constituency. On the occasion, Vellampalli Srinivas Rao instructed the officials to begin the works, which tenders were approved and to finish the works as early as possible. The officers were told to solve the problems in the divisions related to drains, drinking water and street lights immediately. Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao explained to Mayor and Commissioner that they noticed several issues regarding drains, drinking water, street lights and many other problems regarding the people living at hill top areas in the divisions. Chief Engineer M Prabhakar Rao, City planner GVGSV Prasad, Executive Engineers Narayana Murthy, Health Officer Dr Surech Babu and others were present.