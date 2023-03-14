Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Officials asked to resolve civic issues in city

On the occasion, Vellampalli Srinivas Rao instructed the officials to begin the works, which tenders were approved and to finish the works as early as possible.

Published: 14th March 2023 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

Representational Image

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister, MLA of Vijayawada West Constituency Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar held a review with the officials on several issues in the limits of the constituency. On the occasion, Vellampalli Srinivas Rao instructed the officials to begin the works, which tenders were approved and to finish the works as early as possible.

The officers were told to solve the problems in the divisions related to drains, drinking water and street lights immediately. Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao explained to Mayor and Commissioner that they noticed several issues regarding drains, drinking water, street lights and many other problems regarding the people living at hill top areas in the divisions. Chief Engineer M Prabhakar Rao, City planner GVGSV Prasad, Executive Engineers Narayana Murthy, Health Officer Dr Surech Babu and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp