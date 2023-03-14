Home Cities Vijayawada

Voting for MLC elections end peacefully

DGP says as many as 7,093 licensed weapons were deposited to police as part of election enforcement measures

Published: 14th March 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Prakasam police helping voter with physical disability at polling booth | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “MLC elections were conducted peacefully without any untoward incidents across the State,” said Director general of police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy in an official release on Monday. Rajendranath Reddy said that the MLC elections were held for two teachers, three graduates and nine local authority constituencies. He stated that police have effectively enforced Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by registering 56 violation cases.

He further said that around 7,093 licensed weapons were deposited to police as a part of election enforcement measures, nearly 6,792 trouble mongers were bound over, 1,858 non-bailable warrants were executed. He also said that 2,909 litres of liquor, 4,390 election pamphlets and a sum of `75,94,350 were seized during the inspections.

“The polling was held in nearly 1,535 polling stations that were spread over 20 districts. Out of total, 125 polling stations are classified as hyper sensitive, 498 are sensitive while the other 912 are normal. In addition to the static bandobast, there are 380 route mobiles, 365 striking forces (headed by an sub-inspector rank officer), 126 special striking forces (headed by inspector rank officer) and 64 quick response teams were deployed to attend to any untoward incident,” he said.

He said, “Total of 16,172 police personnel from SP to home guard ranks got engaged in bandobast duties. On the other hand, 20 platoons of APSP (AP Special Police) were utilised.” After polling, the ballot boxes were shifted to strong rooms located in Chittoor, Ananthapuram, Kurnool, Eluru, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam under strong armed escort. “Foolproof bandobast will be arranged on the day of counting on March 16. A dedicated election control room was formed at DGP office for coordinating the poll related process in all districts with the SPs concerned,” he added.

