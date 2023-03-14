Week-long Women’s day celebration draws to a close at SRM - Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The week-long International Women’s day celebration at SRM University-AP, AADHYA’ 23, concluded with a valedictory function on Monday. AADHYA’23 lauded the strength and significance of women in society through multiple impactful activities. Dr G Vani Mohan Principal Secretary (Youth Affairs and Sports), Dr Vidya Sundarajan, Head, PHRMD&QAD, IGCAR Kalpakkam; Menaka, Head, RAMS, RESD, SQRMG, IGCAR Kalpakkam and Dr Deepti Vepakomma, Professor and Head, Pediatric Surgery Dean (Research) AIIMS, Mangalagiri, graced the occasion with their valuable presence.

“Every individual desires to go beyond their limits to achieve what they dream, and that’s why we leave no stone unturned in making the endeavours of the women of SRM AP ground-breaking,” said Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor of SRM AP, A free health camp organised by the Health Centre and NSS Cell of SRM Andhra was the highlight of the women’s day celebrations, providing free medical check-ups and consultations to the attendees for one week.

The camp was conducted for all women faculty, staff and workers of the university and women in the surrounding villages such as Neerukonda, Kuragallu and Nidamarru. Experienced medical professionals led the medical camp that allocated comprehensive healthcare services such as general check-ups for Blood Pressure, Sugar, Oral Cancer, Breast Cancer etc.

The President of Neerukonda village expressed how such health camps help meet the immediate healthcare needs of the underprivileged communities in rural areas, as the services offered were diagnostic, preventive and referral. Nearly 70 individuals who participated in the medical camp were aged between 45 to 65, said SRM-AP in a release.

VIJAYAWADA: The week-long International Women’s day celebration at SRM University-AP, AADHYA’ 23, concluded with a valedictory function on Monday. AADHYA’23 lauded the strength and significance of women in society through multiple impactful activities. Dr G Vani Mohan Principal Secretary (Youth Affairs and Sports), Dr Vidya Sundarajan, Head, PHRMD&QAD, IGCAR Kalpakkam; Menaka, Head, RAMS, RESD, SQRMG, IGCAR Kalpakkam and Dr Deepti Vepakomma, Professor and Head, Pediatric Surgery Dean (Research) AIIMS, Mangalagiri, graced the occasion with their valuable presence. “Every individual desires to go beyond their limits to achieve what they dream, and that’s why we leave no stone unturned in making the endeavours of the women of SRM AP ground-breaking,” said Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor of SRM AP, A free health camp organised by the Health Centre and NSS Cell of SRM Andhra was the highlight of the women’s day celebrations, providing free medical check-ups and consultations to the attendees for one week. The camp was conducted for all women faculty, staff and workers of the university and women in the surrounding villages such as Neerukonda, Kuragallu and Nidamarru. Experienced medical professionals led the medical camp that allocated comprehensive healthcare services such as general check-ups for Blood Pressure, Sugar, Oral Cancer, Breast Cancer etc.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The President of Neerukonda village expressed how such health camps help meet the immediate healthcare needs of the underprivileged communities in rural areas, as the services offered were diagnostic, preventive and referral. Nearly 70 individuals who participated in the medical camp were aged between 45 to 65, said SRM-AP in a release.