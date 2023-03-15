Home Cities Vijayawada

Cervical cancer awareness prog to be held at Vignan University

According to reports, it has been revealed that one woman dies of cervical cancer for every two minutes in the world and one woman dies for every 8 minutes in our country.

Published: 15th March 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan University Vice Chancellor Professor P Nagabhushan on Tuesday said that the World’s Largest Cervical Cancer Awareness Programme will be organised on March 18 at Vignan’s University under the joint auspices of Grace Cancer Foundation and Collective Power of One International, USA (CPIO).Chairman of Vignan’s Educational Institutions Dr Lavu Rathaiah unveiled the awareness poster of the programme in the programme organised on this occasion.

University Vice Chancellor Professor P Nagabhushan said that Director Robotic Surgical Oncologist Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli of Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, Founder and CEO at USA-Texas of CPIO Dr Satya S Kalangi, CPIO Board Specialist Member Dr Venkata Sujatha will grace the event.

According to reports, it has been revealed that one woman dies of cervical cancer for every two minutes in the world and one woman dies for every 8 minutes in our country. Cervical cancer is one of the main causes of death of women in nearly 40 countries. It was also informed that the University of Vignan has undertaken to educate more than 5 thousand women on how to detect cervical cancer at the right time. It was said that this was the first time to create awareness among so many people at the same time. Chairman of Vignan’s Educational Institutions Dr Lavu Rathaiah and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vignan University Cervical Cancer Awareness Programme
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp