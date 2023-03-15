Cervical cancer awareness prog to be held at Vignan University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan University Vice Chancellor Professor P Nagabhushan on Tuesday said that the World’s Largest Cervical Cancer Awareness Programme will be organised on March 18 at Vignan’s University under the joint auspices of Grace Cancer Foundation and Collective Power of One International, USA (CPIO).Chairman of Vignan’s Educational Institutions Dr Lavu Rathaiah unveiled the awareness poster of the programme in the programme organised on this occasion.

University Vice Chancellor Professor P Nagabhushan said that Director Robotic Surgical Oncologist Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli of Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, Founder and CEO at USA-Texas of CPIO Dr Satya S Kalangi, CPIO Board Specialist Member Dr Venkata Sujatha will grace the event.

According to reports, it has been revealed that one woman dies of cervical cancer for every two minutes in the world and one woman dies for every 8 minutes in our country. Cervical cancer is one of the main causes of death of women in nearly 40 countries. It was also informed that the University of Vignan has undertaken to educate more than 5 thousand women on how to detect cervical cancer at the right time. It was said that this was the first time to create awareness among so many people at the same time. Chairman of Vignan’s Educational Institutions Dr Lavu Rathaiah and others were present.

