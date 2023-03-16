All India Hindi Drama Competition: ‘Pipeelika’ by Vijayawada division of SCR awarded

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) bagged second place in the All India Hindi Drama Competition held at Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab on March 14. The team, led by Rajbhasha Adhikari Asha Mahesh Kumar, senior passenger train director M Gopal Krishna, enacted MS Chowdhary’s ‘Pipeelika–Cheenti Ki Jeet’. Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory general manager Ashesh Agarwal presented the awards. Pipeelika–Cheenti Ki Jeet is a contemporary play based on strength of unity. The team also bagged first place in the Zonal Hindi Competition held at Rail Nilayam in July, 2022. M Gopal Krishna played the lead role, while 14 members from various departments of the division performed other roles in the drama.

