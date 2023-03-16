Home Cities Vijayawada

All India Hindi Drama Competition: ‘Pipeelika’ by Vijayawada division of SCR awarded

M Gopal Krishna played the lead role, while 14 members from various departments of the division performed other roles in the drama.

Published: 16th March 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Division of South Central Railways performing Pipeelika | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) bagged second place in the All India Hindi Drama Competition held at Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, Punjab on March 14. The team, led by Rajbhasha Adhikari Asha Mahesh Kumar, senior passenger train director M Gopal Krishna, enacted MS Chowdhary’s ‘Pipeelika–Cheenti Ki Jeet’. Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory general manager Ashesh Agarwal presented the awards. Pipeelika–Cheenti Ki Jeet is a contemporary play based on strength of unity. The team also bagged first place in the Zonal Hindi Competition held at Rail Nilayam in July, 2022. M Gopal Krishna played the lead role, while 14 members from various departments of the division performed other roles in the drama.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Hindi Drama Competition Pipeelika–Cheenti Ki Jeet
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp