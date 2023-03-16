Home Cities Vijayawada

Free cataract operations for poor patients

Ahead of centenary celebrations of Andhra Bank, the retired employees association and Vis Vision hospital, Vijayawada decided to provide free cataract operations for hundred poor patients.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of centenary celebrations of Andhra Bank, the retired employees association and Vis Vision hospital, Vijayawada decided to provide free cataract operations for hundred poor patients. They conducted a free eye camp at Asha Hospital, Gollappudi on March 11 and identified that surgery is needed for another 62 eye patients after conducting tests for 123 patients. As a part of this, they started cataract surgeries and performed on six patients on Wednesday by Dr Nishanth in a phased manner to the rest of the patients. They informed that they are going to organise another eye camp at Heal Paradise, Agiripalli soon.

