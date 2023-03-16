Free cataract operations for poor patients
VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of centenary celebrations of Andhra Bank, the retired employees association and Vis Vision hospital, Vijayawada decided to provide free cataract operations for hundred poor patients. They conducted a free eye camp at Asha Hospital, Gollappudi on March 11 and identified that surgery is needed for another 62 eye patients after conducting tests for 123 patients. As a part of this, they started cataract surgeries and performed on six patients on Wednesday by Dr Nishanth in a phased manner to the rest of the patients. They informed that they are going to organise another eye camp at Heal Paradise, Agiripalli soon.