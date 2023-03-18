116 polytechnic students hit pay dirt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 116 final year polytechnic students got placements in the TVS group. Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani congratulated the students who got placed. Handing over the appointment letters to the students on Friday, she further said that the students’ salary would be around Rs 2.4 lakh per annum.

Meanwhile, the polytechnic students excelled and showed their talent at All India South Polytechnic Sports, Games meet 2022-23 held at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology. Students from across Southern States participated in the meet and 40 girls and 52 boys from Andhra Pradesh, bagged medals in several categories of sports.

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 116 final year polytechnic students got placements in the TVS group. Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani congratulated the students who got placed. Handing over the appointment letters to the students on Friday, she further said that the students’ salary would be around Rs 2.4 lakh per annum. Meanwhile, the polytechnic students excelled and showed their talent at All India South Polytechnic Sports, Games meet 2022-23 held at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology. Students from across Southern States participated in the meet and 40 girls and 52 boys from Andhra Pradesh, bagged medals in several categories of sports.