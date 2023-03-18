Heavy rains likely in coastal AP, Godavari region

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The coastal Andhra Pradesh and Godavari river region are likely to receive heavy rains, thunderstorms and hailstorms till Sunday, according to the Meteorology department.“The rainfall is expected to reduce from Monday,” the Met department said adding that light rainfall could continue till Tuesday.

APSDMA in its alert on Friday evening said parts Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Praksam, Bapatla, Srikakulam, Viziangarma, Paravathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakahapatm, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavair, Nellore and Tirupati districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains on Saturday. The unseasonal rains were attributed to the trough from cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and North coastal Andhra Pradesh across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. However, the same weakened by Friday evening.

As per IMD weather report, the highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded in Koilkuntla of Kurnool district, followed by 6 cm in Karmachedu of Bapatla district and 4 cm over Kurupam in Paravathipuram Manyam district on Thursday night.Hailstorms stuck parts of Nellore, Nandyal Adoni and Koilakuntla.The heavy rains damaged the chilli plantation in several parts of Kurnool district. Agriculture department officials are now engaged in enumerating the losses.

