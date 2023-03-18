No licence, most canteens come under FSSAI scanner

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major violation of food safety norms, most of the canteens and food joints operating in schools, colleges, hostels and workplaces in the city were found to be running businesses without any licence from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The shocker came to light when the FSSAI officials inspected some colleges in the city as part of regular inspections and noticed that many canteen organisers compromised on the rules and regulations of food safety authority at the cost of students’ health.While the provision of quality, hygienic and nutritious food has always been a concern for parents in schools and colleges, the recent findings of food safety officials have created a huge concern regarding the food quality.

As a result, the FSSAI officials have served notices on all the college managements to inspect and make sure that the canteen organisers possess licence and adhere to food safety norms strictly. According to the officials, all schools, colleges and residential hostels must register themselves for a licence in order to launch their business as they offer food, which is being prepared in their vicinity. However, there is no need of FSSAI licence for sale of packaged food, bakery items and confectionery.

“It is common to see many youngsters consuming lunch in their school or college canteens. For residential hostels, everything the students eat come only from the canteens. Therefore, maintaining hygiene and giving them nutritious nourishment are crucial and any negligence in canteens will lead to health issues. In order to guarantee that there is a supply of healthy, safe food for human consumption, the canteen must possess a licence so that officials concerned will inspect regularly and monitor their activities,” a senior FSSAI official told TNIE.

The FSSAI regulates the storage, import, distribution and preparation of safe and hygienic food for human consumption, the official added.When asked why the canteen organisers did not apply for a licence, FSSAI officials said, “With most of them operating inside the campuses, the canteen organisers are in a belief that they would not be under FSSAI’s scanner. Anything related to food business, be it selling packed food items or prepared food, FSSAI licence is mandatory.”“Inspection will be carried out soon to end the illegal practices in educational institutions. So far, notices to more than 15 colleges were served,” FSSAI officials said.

