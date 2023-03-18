Unable to pay loans, three family members end life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unable to repay loans, three members of a family in Gollapudi died by suicide on Friday morning. The incident took place under Bhavanipuram police station limits where the neighbours found them hanging in their house. According to Bhavanipuram police, the deceased were identified as Kothamasu Naga Phanindra (35), his wife Mohana Sudha (29) and his mother Kothamasu Rajeswari (61).

During the preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the deceased Naga Phanindra took a loan amount of Rs 10 lakh in 2020 from various financiers for business purpose. In 2021, Phanindra incurred losses in his business and could not repay the loans. With investors’ demanding him to clear the loans, he sold his property and reportedly cleared his dues.

“Despite clearing the dues, the financiers demanded more money threatening to file a case against him. Unable to bear their torment, the trio committed suicide by consuming pesticide,” said the Bhavanipuram police.We have registered a case against the financiers based on the suicide note and investigation is on, added the police.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm

