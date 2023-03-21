Home Cities Vijayawada

Anganwadi workers protest in Vijayawada, seek their dues

Even BJP condemned the detention of Anganwadi workers and demanded their immediate release.

Published: 21st March 2023 10:20 AM

Anganwadi workers protest

Police detaining Anganwadi workers during a protest on Monday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anganwadi workers and helpers were detained in large numbers as they staged a protest in Vijayawada on Monday. They were protesting against the face recognition app, regularisation of their service and hike in pay.

The detained Anganwadi workers were shifted to various police stations in Vijayawada. Several others were stopped and taken into custody in various districts across the State when they resorted to protest. 
Around 2,700 Anganwadi workers along with leaders of CITU, which led the protest and CPM, including State leader Ch Babu Rao were detained. CPM and other left parties condemned the detention. 

Even BJP condemned the detention of Anganwadi workers and demanded their immediate release. “Why the voice making genuine demands is being stifled? Government is oppressing the democratic right to protest,” BJP MLC PVN Madhav said in a press release.

