Job fair for polytech students on March 24 and 25 in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Technical Education Department is taking steps to provide immediate employment opportunities to Diploma students in renowned industries. AP Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Naga Rani, said that another job fair is being organised for the Polytechnic passed-out students of the State on March 24 and 25 at DA Government Polytechnic College, Ongole, Prakasam District.

She said that around 200 technician apprentices would be hired by HL Mando Anand India, which is a part of Halla's group of companies and specialists in chassis systems consisting of brakes, suspension and steering. HL Mando is a global company with operations spread over Korea, the USA, Brazil, Germany, Japan, China, India and many other countries. The Diploma passed out to students in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 can attend written tests and interviews.

The selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of `14,050 for one year with subsidized facilities and after one year and may take into the company. She said that Deputy Director Dr MAV Rama Krishna and the team from Technical Education Department will monitor the job fair proceedings.

Interested students can call: 8870985062 & 8985872905.

