Lawyers protest, demand action against inspector in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Practising advocates and representatives of Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) staged a protest, demanding the city commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata to suspend Bhavanipuram police inspector Md Umar for booking a false case against a lawyer AV Bhagavan on Monday.

They protested from the BBA office to the CP office and gave a complaint letter to CP Rana. The advocates alleged that Bhavanipuram inspector Umar failed to file a case when he lodged a complaint with the police when his minor daughter was harassed sexually by a youngster. Instead, he filed a case against Bhagavan charging several sections of IPC.

The lawyers said that the agitation would be intensified if authorities fail to take departmental action against inspector Umar and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gangadhar. CP Rana assured lawyers that an investigation will be launched.

