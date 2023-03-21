Home Cities Vijayawada

Lawyers protest, demand action against inspector in Vijayawada

They protested from BBA office to CP office and gave complaint letter to CP Rana.

Published: 21st March 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kanthi Rana Tata

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Sri Kanthi Rana Tata (Photo | Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Practising advocates and representatives of Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) staged a protest, demanding the city commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata to suspend Bhavanipuram police inspector Md Umar for booking a false case against a lawyer AV Bhagavan on Monday. 

They protested from the BBA office to the CP office and gave a complaint letter to CP Rana. The advocates alleged that Bhavanipuram inspector Umar failed to file a case when he lodged a complaint with the police when his minor daughter was harassed sexually by a youngster. Instead, he filed a case against Bhagavan charging several sections of IPC.

 The lawyers said that the agitation would be intensified if authorities fail to take departmental action against inspector Umar and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gangadhar. CP Rana assured lawyers that an investigation will be launched. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBA Lawyers protest Kanthi Rana Tata
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp