Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM students showcase their talent in Vietnam

The international conference has been conducted in collaboration with UNICEF, UNO, and UN Women.

Published: 22nd March 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Students of SRM University-AP

Students of SRM University-AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students of SRM University-AP exhibited incredible talent at the conference organised by the International Model United Nations (IMUN) at the British University in Vietnam from March 11 to 14.

The international conference has been conducted in collaboration with UNICEF, UNO, and UN Women. University students from 35 countries participated in the four-day long conference. 

Durgapraveen, Ishita, Sahana, Navya, Praveen Kumar, Venugopal, Satwik Suhas, Nitish, Rameez and Satwik Sai were the students of SRM University-AP who participated in the conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRM University-AP British University Vietnam
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp