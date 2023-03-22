SRM students showcase their talent in Vietnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students of SRM University-AP exhibited incredible talent at the conference organised by the International Model United Nations (IMUN) at the British University in Vietnam from March 11 to 14.

The international conference has been conducted in collaboration with UNICEF, UNO, and UN Women. University students from 35 countries participated in the four-day long conference.

Durgapraveen, Ishita, Sahana, Navya, Praveen Kumar, Venugopal, Satwik Suhas, Nitish, Rameez and Satwik Sai were the students of SRM University-AP who participated in the conference.

VIJAYAWADA: Students of SRM University-AP exhibited incredible talent at the conference organised by the International Model United Nations (IMUN) at the British University in Vietnam from March 11 to 14. The international conference has been conducted in collaboration with UNICEF, UNO, and UN Women. University students from 35 countries participated in the four-day long conference. Durgapraveen, Ishita, Sahana, Navya, Praveen Kumar, Venugopal, Satwik Suhas, Nitish, Rameez and Satwik Sai were the students of SRM University-AP who participated in the conference.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });