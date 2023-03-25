Home Cities Vijayawada

Avail 25 per cent free admission in private schools: DEO to parents

Addressing a press conference held at her office on Friday, she said that they have directed the private unaided school to strictly implement the Right to Free Education Act from this academic year. 

Published: 25th March 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

School , admission ,primary school

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Poor parents should utilise the chance of 25 per cent free admissions for their children in private schools facility provided by the government, said District Education Officer (DEO) CV Renuka.

Addressing a press conference held at her office on Friday, she said that they have directed the private unaided school to strictly implement the Right to Free Education Act from this academic year. 

She said, “As per the Act, all the private unaided schools implementing IB, ICSE, CBSE and State Syllabus in the district will provide 25 per cent free admissions to the poor students.”

Out of these 25 per cent seats, 5 per cent seats are allocated for orphans, disabled and HIV-affected families, 10 per cent for SCs, 4 per cent for STs, and 6 per cent for the poor in OCs, BCs and minority communities, she said.

DEO CV Renuka asked the eligible students to apply for admission on the website http://chse.app.gov.in by April 10.

TAGS
CV Renuka free admission private schools
