Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 7.48 crore in Vijayawada, four held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Vijayawada Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) on Wednesday, arrested four persons and seized Rs 7.48 crore worth of gold, which was being transported without necessary purchase documents.

Based on credible information from reliable sources, customs officials inspected a train arriving from Chennai and apprehended three persons and later took another person into custody, who was found to be transporting gold in buses near Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu border.

According to Customs officials, a team of Customs officials apprehended three persons when their movements were found to be suspicious. Upon inspection, officials found 12.97 kg of gold worth Rs 7.48 crore in the form of solids and ornaments.

“The three accused were transporting the smuggled gold from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh. Based on the information obtained from the three, one more person was arrested,” said the customs officials.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The four accused were produced in the court and sent to 14 days of judicial remand, said customs officials.

