Unidentified miscreants set temple files on fire in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of files, documents related to leasing agreements pertaining to 3,600 acre of land as well as tender documents were gutted after unidentified miscreants on Wednesday barged into the office of Sri Raghunatha Swamy temple executive officer and set the records on fire, said the police.

The incident happened in Gollapalli village of Nuzvid mandal and Nuzvid rural police registered a case and an investigation is on to find the persons involved in the incident. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Nuzvid police said that the neighbours and a few devotees raised an alarm when they saw smoke billowing from the EO office on Wednesday night hours. Immediately, with the help of fire fighting equipment, alerted officials with the help of neighbours doused the fire.

Police said that the windows of the EO office were found removed and the miscreants apparently slipped through them to set the documents on fire.

“We are assuming that it could be the handiwork of temple staff or persons connected with the temple, as their focus seems to destroy the documents in order to gain undue advantages out of it. CCTV camera footage is being examined and a forensic team collected clues from the scene of the offence,” said the police.

