Youth held for cheating, impregnating minor girl in Vijayawada

According to Pamarru police, the accused Govind allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl several times and refused to marry her when she learnt that she was pregnant.

Published: 25th March 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Disha police registered a case against a youngster for allegedly cheating a minor girl (15) under the pretext of marriage and impregnating her on Wednesday. The incident happened in Komaravolu village of Pamarru mandal and the accused Dasari Naga Govind was arrested and produced in the court on Thursday.

According to Pamarru police, the accused Govind allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl several times and refused to marry her when she learnt that she was pregnant. The same was reportedly taken to the notice of village heads who reportedly ordered Govind to marry her. When the victim girl delivered a baby boy in a private hospital last Monday, he, Govind, allegedly did not visit the hospital and refused to keep the promise of marrying her.

Based on a complaint by the victim girl, Disha police registered a case under the POCSO act and arrested him. “A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO act and arrested him. The case is under investigation,” said the police.

