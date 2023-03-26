Centre sounds high alert over rising Covid cases 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The centre has sounded high alert, as Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country, the State government is also taking measures to curb the spread of the disease. The Covid cases have been increasing alarmingly in Gujarat, Maharashtra as well as the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh. In this regard, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a warning to all the States.

About 1,590 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours across the country after 146 days and reportedly the Omicran variant XBB 1.16 has been expanding vastly in the country. Six deaths are also reported in the country.

Speaking to TNIE, AP State Nodal Officer-Covid 19, Dr K Rambabu said, in the view of Centre alert the State government will also take measures in controlling the expansion of the Covid pandemic again.

“Though the Covid mock drill is regularly performed and the alert siren from the union government will do the mock drills across the government hospitals in the State and will cross-check the status of all the oxygen plants established and the availability of the stock, will arrange one covid ward in the hospitals,” he added.

Dr Rambabu said, “ There are no covid cases in the State as of now, but in the earlier covid surge, it will expand in the State after one month of the cases recorded in the neighbouring states like Karnataka, hence, there is a chance of registering of the cases in AP soon,” he predicted based on the situation during earlier waves. He answered the question that there may be news on registering of covid, but we will take the RT PCR tests only into consideration.

VIJAYAWADA: The centre has sounded high alert, as Covid-19 cases are on the rise across the country, the State government is also taking measures to curb the spread of the disease. The Covid cases have been increasing alarmingly in Gujarat, Maharashtra as well as the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh. In this regard, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a warning to all the States. About 1,590 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours across the country after 146 days and reportedly the Omicran variant XBB 1.16 has been expanding vastly in the country. Six deaths are also reported in the country. Speaking to TNIE, AP State Nodal Officer-Covid 19, Dr K Rambabu said, in the view of Centre alert the State government will also take measures in controlling the expansion of the Covid pandemic again. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Though the Covid mock drill is regularly performed and the alert siren from the union government will do the mock drills across the government hospitals in the State and will cross-check the status of all the oxygen plants established and the availability of the stock, will arrange one covid ward in the hospitals,” he added. Dr Rambabu said, “ There are no covid cases in the State as of now, but in the earlier covid surge, it will expand in the State after one month of the cases recorded in the neighbouring states like Karnataka, hence, there is a chance of registering of the cases in AP soon,” he predicted based on the situation during earlier waves. He answered the question that there may be news on registering of covid, but we will take the RT PCR tests only into consideration.