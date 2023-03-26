Home Cities Vijayawada

Step up preparations for SSC exams in Krishna: Joint Collector

Nearly 143 superintendents and 143 departmental officers, 10 route officers along with 10 additional route officers were deployed and the centres were divided into A, B and C categories.

Published: 26th March 2023

Dr Aparajita Singh

Krishna district Joint Collector Dr Aparajita Singh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district Joint Collector Dr Aparajita Singh instructed the chief superintendents and departmental officers to conduct SSC (10th class) exams in Krishna district. She held a meeting with the chief superintendents, departmental mental officers, custodians and flying squad officers regarding the conduct of class 10 examinations at the local Gadelli Kalyana Mandapam, Machilipatnam on Saturday.

On the occasion, District Education Officer Tahera Sultana submitted a report to the Joint Collector on the arrangements for the conduct of class 10 examinations, which will be held from April 3 to 18. She informed that around 19,935 regular students and 2,501 private students would appear for the exam and 143 examination centres were arranged in the district.

Nearly 143 superintendents and 143 departmental officers, 10 route officers along with 10 additional route officers were deployed and the centres were divided into A, B and C categories. Moreover, 29 storage points in the district were identified and all of them are police stations, she added.   

To concentrate on the Category-C centres, 34 custodians were appointed.  A total of five flying squads have been formed in the district with the officials of the Education Department, Revenue Department and Police Department. Section 144 will be implemented at examination centres and all the xerox shops should be closed around the centres.” 

Aparajita Singh further stated that they have instructed APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) authorities to ply buses to the examination centres by students showing their hall tickets.

TAGS
Dr Aparajita Singh SSC exams
