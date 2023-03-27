Home Cities Vijayawada

Artists told to build a healthy society in Vijayawada

The event was jointly organised by Dream Young & Children's Art Academy and Ananth Diamonds.

Published: 27th March 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Artists, who creatively explore many aspects of society through their art must become participants in building a healthy society, said Chief Executive Officer of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) A MD Imtiaz.  

He inaugurated the 10th All India Children and Youth Art Exhibition as a chief guest. The event was jointly organised by Dream Young & Children’s Art Academy and Ananth Diamonds. He praised the Chairman of Anantha Diamonds Social Service Wing Chairman Jasthi Vishnu Priya for taking the initiative to support the programme.

He handed over an eco-friendly bag to Anantha Diamonds Founder Anantha Padma Shekhar and also appealed to the public to use eco-friendly bags for the protection of the environment.

Chairman of Anantha Diamonds Jasti Bhanu Prakash, Founder of Dream Young and Children’s Academy P Ramesh, Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadriswara Rao, Former Principal Commissioner of Income-tax K Ajay Kumar and others were present at the event.

