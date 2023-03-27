Home Cities Vijayawada

Collector instructs officials to distribute palm jaggery to girls in Vijayawada

The collector said that under Anemia Mukti Bharat scheme, iron tablets are being distributed and if palm jaggery is distributed in addition to this, it would be more possible to prevent anemia.

Published: 27th March 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to prevent anaemia in girls, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao has directed the officials to conduct experimental distribution of palm jaggery along with iron folic acid tablets. The iron tables are being provided to adolescent girls currently as a pilot project at Kasturba Girls High Schools, Models Schools and Social welfare hostels in the district.

He held a teleconference with education, medical and social welfare officials at his office on Sunday.

Palm jaggery (Photo | Amazon.in)

The collector said that under the Anemia Mukti Bharat scheme, iron tablets are being distributed and if palm jaggery is distributed in addition to this, it would be more possible to prevent anaemia. He further stated that regular jaggery is made with a mixture of hydrogen sulphur, so it can have a bad effect on the health of the girls. Palm jaggery is rich in iron and folic acid, which will be useful in preventing anaemia, he added.

“The palm jaggery is distributed experimentally and after observing the results, we will implement this in all the schools with the cooperation of voluntary organisations,” he said. He also said that he had instructed the officials to prepare the necessary plan in advance.

“Anemia in girls is diagnosed in three stages: mild, moderate and severe. According to the level of anaemia, there is a need to distribute adequate dosage tablets. To implement this effectively,  the principals of the schools have to send an indent to the medical and health department directly to collect the iron tablets,” said the collector.

He also instructed them to take measures to maintain a separate register for the anaemic status of girls. Dilli Rao also instructed the teachers to take responsibility for the distribution of tablets and MPDOs DROs as well as Joint Collectors to make a continuous inspection of the distribution programme.

District social welfare officer BV Vijaya Bharti, District Medical Health Officer Dr M Suhasini, DEO CV Renuka, DHO Balaji and others attended the teleconference.

